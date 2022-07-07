City


Another attack just took place at Kipling Station not long after passenger was set on fire

For the second time in less than three weeks, an unsuspecting transitgoer has been attacked at Toronto's Kipling Station, the latest in a string of violent incidents on the city's public transit network.

Police report that a woman in her 60s was physically assaulted and left unconscious at the station around 11:15 a.m. on Thursday.

The suspect, who authorities believed approached and punched the woman in the face at random as she was walking through, fled the scene. He is described as Black, in his 30s, wearing a black shirt and pants, a black toque and a white scarf.

The fact that the crime took place just 20 days after a woman waiting on an idling bus at the same station was doused in accelerant and set ablaze by a stranger has understandably made residents extremely wary of travelling through the hub, which is the westernmost stop on the Line 2 Bloor-Danforth subway.

Many in the city were already hesitant to take the TTC due to other similar events, like the time a woman was pushed onto the subway tracks at Bloor Station in April, or when an international student was shot and killed at the entrance to Sherbourne Station that same month.

Citizens have been calling for further action from the TTC, the city and Toronto Police, asking for greater cop and security presences, more TTC personnel in stations, and other measures like barrier doors.

While the victim of the fire attack at Kipling died of her extensive burns two days ago, the woman assaulted today eventually regained consciousness on the scene and was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Lead photo by

Matilde Park
