Major Toronto construction project set to disrupt four TTC routes for the rest of 2024

A massive construction project in Toronto is bringing more road closures and disruptions to four TTC surface routes along a major corridor in the city until the end of 2024.

Starting Sunday, Feb. 18, the TTC and the City of Toronto will begin replacing the aging watermain and streetcar tracks along King Street West between Shaw Street. The project will reduce King Street West to just one lane in each direction until mid-May.

From mid-May to October, King Street West will be closed in sections between Dufferin Street and Shaw Street, before the intersection of King Street West and Dufferin Street is closed to traffic (besides sidewalk access) in all directions from June to August.

The upcoming work is set to impact four congested TTC routes, including the 63 Ossington, 501 Queen, 504/304 King, and 508 Lake Shore, which is sure to make travel to and from Toronto's Liberty Village a headache.

The construction project comes just after a peak in complaints concerning the TTC's 504 King streetcar route, with commuters criticizing the route's "sluggish" and contested service, which often saw streetcars travelling back-to-back within a few blocks of each other.

Complaints about sluggish service on TTC streetcar line continue to roll in😬 https://t.co/HvBKvlnyCm #TTC #Toronto — blogTO (@blogTO) November 24, 2023

"Renewing and replacing critical infrastructure is a vital part of keeping this great city moving," said Mayor Olivia Chow in a Monday press release.

"While I appreciate that this work may be inconvenient for commuters along these routes, I am confident that the TTC has put plans in place to ensure that riders can reliably get to their destinations."

During the project, the 63 Ossington will be extended to replace 504 King streetcars between Shaw Street and Roncesvalles Avenue, with buses operating both ways along Liberty Street, East Liberty Street, and King Street West between Dufferin Street and Roncesvalles Avenue.

501A Queen streetcars will operate between the McCaul Loop and the Dufferin Gate Loop via Dufferin Street until 10 p.m. 501C Queen streetcars will then operate between the McCaul Loop and the Long Branch Loop along Queen Street after 10 p.m.

Between February and December, 504 King streetcars will divert onto Queen Street between Roncesvalles and Shaw Street. 508 Lake Shore streetcars will divert onto Queen Street between Roncesvalles Avenue and Shaw Street.

TTC CEO Rick Leary said customers can expect to see clear signage, as well as staff members on hand to answer any questions. The work is expected to wrap up by December 2024.