Lengthy wait times on delay-plagued TTC streetcar line have people fuming

One TTC route in Toronto has been met with an onslaught of complaints concerning its lengthy wait times and unreliable service in the face of multiple coinciding construction projects, making travel on the line a complete nightmare.

Among the disruptions on the 501-Queen route is the estimated four-and-a-half-year closure of Queen Street between Victoria and Bay streets to allow for the construction of the long-awaited Ontario Line, which is currently scheduled for completion in 2031.

In a picture posted to X on Tuesday night, wait times for the next few 501-Queen vehicles to arrive ranged from 39 to 48 minutes.

The same day, another commuter wrote in a complaint to the TTC's Customer Service that a crowd of approximately 50 people were waiting for 20 minutes for the next 501 shuttle.

@TTCnotices A crowd of approx 50 people waiting 25 minutes for the 501 shuttle at Roncesvalles and Queen. The TTC makes my life so difficult. — - (@miz_glammie) September 19, 2023

The transit network's customer service page said that there are "various construction projects" on the 501 route that are causing delays and varying service.

@TTChelps can we actually get a consistent functional line on queen st? We need more 505 or 501 streetcars. Not endless 72a buses. — Remia (@RemmerThirteen) September 19, 2023

The 501A Queen streetcar is also currently diverting between Roncesvalles and Shaw via King Street due to Toronto Hydro work at Gladstone Avenue until Sept. 23.

Waited 20minutes for a bus and nothing showed up. Now I’m taking a cab. — clap if you think she should suffer (@isthatclever) September 19, 2023

501B/L Queen replacement buses will operate as one route between Broadview Avenue and the Long Branch Loop. Buses will run every 10 minutes and won't appear on transit apps, making it more difficult to predict when the next vehicle will arrive.

The 501 Queen is the TTC's second busiest streetcar line after the 504 King, and runs for approximately 25 kilometres from Long Branch Loop to Neville Park Loop.