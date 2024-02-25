A brief history of the Little India neighbourhood in Toronto

The Little India neighbourhood in Toronto holds a special place in my heart. From my childhood adventures to now, exploring the vibrant streets with my own young family, this neighbourhood has been a constant source of joy and cultural richness.

One of my favourite times to visit Little India is when the streets come alive with activity on a hot summer night.

Restaurants set up grills outside, the aroma of delicious food fills the air, and people gather around local family-run businesses.

But, the biggest, must-experience event of the community is the annual Festival of South Asia, a vibrant street festival that offers opportunities to explore South Asian cultures through local vendors, artisans, fashion, and food like Pakistani kabobs, South Indian dosa, fresh sugar cane juice and mango lassis.

Every trip to Little India is a sensory delight, with the sound of Bollywood pop songs blending with the sizzle of grills and the intricate beauty of traditional henna being applied by skilled local artists.

Over the past few decades, the Gerrard India Bazaar BIA has seen significant changes. I remember as a child growing up nearby that there was some local concern about the gentrification of this diverse and unique community.

However, despite the influx of non-South Asian businesses like Mattachioni, Puerto Bravo, Black Pony, Godspeed Brewery, Lake Inez, Harry's Charbroiled and Lazy Daisy's Cafe, the neighbourhood has managed to maintain its charm and character.

I have a soft spot for Lazy Daisy's; it's an excellent family-friendly spot for a weekend brunch before exploring the incredible selection of unique retailers along the Little India strip.

The neighbourhood isn't just known for its shops and diverse selection of restaurants; it boasts an incredible collection of murals adorning the exteriors of shops and alleys.

But let's get into the history of Little India. Toronto's Little India is a unique little area in the city, anchored by the Gerrard India Bazaar BIA located on Gerrard Street between Coxwell and Greenwood avenues.

An interesting piece of the neighbourhood's history is that the businesses here weren't established because of a large South Asian community settling in the area; instead, they were drawn by favourable commercial conditions.

The story of Little India truly begins in 1972 when businessman Gian Naaz rented and later purchased the Eastwood Theatre on Gerrard Street, which he named the Naaz Theatre.

It became the first cinema in North America to screen South Asian films exclusively, attracting many Indo-Canadian visitors and leading to numerous businesses catering to the South Asian community.

However, the rise of Little India wasn't without its challenges. Racism and discrimination were prevalent during the 1970s and '80s, with incidents of verbal abuse, property damage, and physical violence targeting the South Asian community.

Despite these obstacles, the entrepreneurs of Gerrard Street persevered, allowing Little India to flourish as a vibrant cultural enclave.

The Naaz Theatre's success catalyzed Little India's growth, with South Asian entepeneurs opening restaurants and retailer businesses in previously empty storefronts.

One such entrepreneur is Jatinder (Kuri) Pal Singh, owner of Chandan Fashion, a beloved fixture on Gerrard Street East since 1986. As the focal point of Toronto's 'Bollywed' reality TV show, Chandan Fashion's vibrant cyan-and-magenta façade continues to captivate passersby.

By the 1980s, "Little India" was firmly established, boasting approximately 100 shops and restaurants and attracting an estimated 100,000 tourists annually. The Gerrard India Bazaar BIA was formed in 1982 to promote the area's businesses and coordinate events.

Over the years, the neighbourhood continued to evolve, with the Naaz Theatre eventually closing in 1985 and being converted into a mixed-use building in 2015.

Today, Little India continues to thrive, albeit amidst changes. Rising property prices and shifting demographics have been driving the South Asian to areas like Scarborough, leading to concerns about the neighbourhood's future.

Despite these challenges, the spirit of Little India lives on through its resilient businesses and the unique cultural richness of Toronto's South Asian community.