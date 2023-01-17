Fashion & Style
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 42 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

This should be invisible

chandan fashion

People in Toronto are loving the new show about a bridal store in Little India

Fashion & Style
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 42 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

A new heartwarming docu-series is putting the spotlight on one South Asian family that's been running a bridal store in Toronto's Little India for nearly 40 years.

The series, titled Bollywed, centres around the Singh family, who have been running the bridal store Chandan Fashion at Gerrard India Bazaar since 1985. 

The custom bridal shop is led by patriarch Kuki Singh, his wife Sarabjeet Singh (known as Sarab), their two children Chandan and Chandni, and daughter-in-law Roop. 

"The series shines a fascinating light on the booming and glamorous world of Bollywood culture and fashion, and offers an authentic glimpse into an intergenerationally run business," reads a description of the show. 

"There's plenty of old-school-meets-new-school drama and laughs as two generations take on the ever-changing and extravagant world of Indian weddings." 

Even though the show just recently premiered on Jan. 12 on CBC, many viewers have already fallen in love with the series and the Singh family.

One person said the show captures the charm of Toronto's Little India perfectly. 

Many local residents who are familiar with the bridal shop's colourful storefront said it was fascinating to catch a glimpse of the tales inside. 

Chandan Fashion even received a visit from City Councillor for Toronto-Danforth Paula Fletcher, who called the series a "great show." 

New episodes of Bollywed air on Thursday at 8 p.m. on CBC and CBC Gem

Chandan Fashion is located at 1439 Gerrard Street East. 

Lead photo by

CBC
Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Fashion & Style

People in Toronto are loving the new show about a bridal store in Little India

Zellers is now hiring in Toronto and dropping all kinds of hints about its comeback

Toronto shoe store that was the only one of its kind has permanently closed

The best looks from a Euphoria-themed party at SoHo House in Toronto

Two women in Toronto are changing the male dominated condom industry

Eddie Bauer store is permanently closing in Toronto and big sales are on right now

H&M is closing another store in Toronto

Toronto man invents furniture that might just make IKEA obsolete