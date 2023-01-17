People in Toronto are loving the new show about a bridal store in Little India

A new heartwarming docu-series is putting the spotlight on one South Asian family that's been running a bridal store in Toronto's Little India for nearly 40 years.

The series, titled Bollywed, centres around the Singh family, who have been running the bridal store Chandan Fashion at Gerrard India Bazaar since 1985.

The custom bridal shop is led by patriarch Kuki Singh, his wife Sarabjeet Singh (known as Sarab), their two children Chandan and Chandni, and daughter-in-law Roop.

For over 38 years, @chandanfashion has been at Gerrard India Bazaar & now you get to know the Singh Family on the new show "Bollywed". Experience the deep sense of community, love, and family that is what Gerrard India Bazaar is all about! Tune in tonight at 8 pm EST on @CBC ❤ pic.twitter.com/0EtHP2k2aD — Gerrard India Bazaar (@GerrardIndiaBaz) January 12, 2023

"The series shines a fascinating light on the booming and glamorous world of Bollywood culture and fashion, and offers an authentic glimpse into an intergenerationally run business," reads a description of the show.

"There's plenty of old-school-meets-new-school drama and laughs as two generations take on the ever-changing and extravagant world of Indian weddings."

Even though the show just recently premiered on Jan. 12 on CBC, many viewers have already fallen in love with the series and the Singh family.

Great show! It’s nice to see Toronto and South Asian bridal wear! Like the representation. I like the family sharing their business and the customer stories #Bollywed — Nida (@nidzi1k) January 13, 2023

One person said the show captures the charm of Toronto's Little India perfectly.

BOLLYWED on @cbcgem charmed my pants off. Perfectly captures the vibe of Little India. Can't wait to follow along with Kuki and the Singh family! — Rahul Chaturvedi (@TheReelRahul) January 16, 2023

Many local residents who are familiar with the bridal shop's colourful storefront said it was fascinating to catch a glimpse of the tales inside.

I enjoyed watching Bollywed tonight. I grew up in the neighbourhood & it was great seeing Gerrard Street. The Singh family is wonderful & I look forward to seeing more. — Jojo (@jojorobo58_jojo) January 13, 2023

Chandan Fashion even received a visit from City Councillor for Toronto-Danforth Paula Fletcher, who called the series a "great show."

Just dropped by Chandan Fashion in ⁦@GerrardIndiaBaz⁩ to say big congrats 👏 👏 👏 on the premiere of Bollywed last night on ⁦⁦@CBCTV⁩. Great show. Great business. Great street. Great fun! pic.twitter.com/7nmQmuo67i — Paula Fletcher (@PaulaFletcherTO) January 13, 2023

New episodes of Bollywed air on Thursday at 8 p.m. on CBC and CBC Gem.

Chandan Fashion is located at 1439 Gerrard Street East.