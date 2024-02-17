5 reasons you should buy a home in Scarborough instead of downtown Toronto

Scarborough is one of the food capitals of the world and home to the picturesque Bluffs but it often gets shafted with its poor transit planning and lack of funding from government bodies. But what is it like to live there and should you considering your future home purchase in Scarborough rather than downtown Toronto or other areas of the city?

Here are some factors to consider as you weigh the pros and cons of life in Scarborough.

Affordability

In Scarborough, a home still means a detached, brick-and-mortar structure with a front lawn, a driveway, a backyard, and many times a garage. Most of the homes listed in this area fit into this description.

According to market statistics from Realtor, the average price of a house in Scarborough is $1,067,200. The vast majority of listings in downtown Toronto are condo units.

The city's core offers prospective buyers a variety of condominiums for prices as low as the $500K ballpark like this studio apartment on Blue Jays Way or as high as $2.5 million like this corner suite in Fort York.

Quality Builds

Many of the bungalows that characterize Scarborough represent the post WWII legacy - that time homes were built to be places where families could live long-term.

No matter the size, price-point, or view of a condominium in downtown Toronto, you can be sure that developers did everything they could to erect the structure as quickly and profitably as possible.

Over the years, condominiums in urban centres have gained a reputation for compromising quality at the expense of residents.

Condo maintenance fees have continued to increase while covering fewer amenities than buildings from previous decades. There was a time older condos meant higher maintenance fees compared to newer builds, yet this Realtor's analysis indicates fees associated with newer builds can be just as high.

The Great Outdoors

Scarborough is one of the few places in Toronto where you can enjoy nature without giving up the best things about urban life.

Iconic and unique to Scarborough is Bluffers Park. This sandy beach with tall cliffs offering lookouts provides a break from the city just 30 minutes from Toronto's downtown core. People come here to launch their boats or hang out at one of the bars on the dock.

If you spend 40 hours or more each week in front of a screen, you might appreciate the option to throw on your runners at the end of your workday and venture down one of Scarborough's parks along Lake Ontario.

This part of the city is also home to popular outdoor recreation spots like the Toronto PanAm Sports Complex, and Guild Park and Gardens among others.

Unlike downtown Toronto, Scarborough residents enjoy unobstructed views of the sky, long and quiet park trails with tall trees hovering above, bonfires at a beach on any given night all while being minutes from shopping centres, public transit, and multicultural dining options.

Parking

Whatever it is you do for fun, you're almost guaranteed to find a parking spot for it in Scarborough. Large parking lots are built into Scarborough's restaurant venues and retail plazas, taking parking concerns out of the equation on your night out.

If you're not careful in downtown Toronto, you're almost guaranteed to get a parking ticket just about anywhere.

Scarborough also sets itself apart from other "motor-centric" cities as it has more than 150 bus routes through the TTC and over 25 Blue Night Network routes, both connecting commuters to various parts of the city.

Culinary Diversity

Is there a word in the English language to describe the pain and shame that comes with burning a hole in your wallet because you wanted to enjoy some of the culinary staples you always had growing up?

Scarborough is a goldmine of mom-and-pop dining spots representative of Toronto's many diasporas, including Latin American, Caribbean, Indian, Asian, and Middle Eastern to name a few.

Their location outside of the city's core means they can keep downtown's commercial rental rates out of their menus.

These restaurants are typically owned and operated by people who belong to the culture of the cuisine, which can mean a better dining experience overall.

You miss your grandmother's roti? Try Mona's. Need something warm for the soul? Head to Pho Metro on Lawrence Avenue East. Or try one of the many other great restaurants Scarborough has to offer.