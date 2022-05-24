Radar
Michelle Payot
Posted an hour ago
festival of south asia 2022

Toronto is getting a huge South Asian street festival this summer

Michelle Payot
Posted an hour ago
One of the best parts of summer is all the massive street festivals that shut down main roads to celebrate all the different cultures and neighbourhoods in Toronto.

If you're on the lookout for another street festival to add to your list this summer then look no further because Toronto is getting a South Asian street festival to enjoy.

After a brief hiatus, TD Festival of South Asia is back.

The event will be shutting down Little India for a bustling street festival celebrating the different cultures in South Asia.

The multicultural festival will feature live music, performances, local vendors and plenty of food and drinks to try.

The massive celebration will be taking over Gerrard Street East from Coxwell Avenue to Greenwood Avenue in Little India, packed with those excited to explore the diverse neighbourhood.

TD Festival of South Asia will take place on July 23 through July 24.

There is no additional information about the schedule for this upcoming event or its vendors, but an announcement is expected soon.

