Two stunning new bridges just opened in Toronto

Two futuristic new bridges have just officially opened in Toronto's Port Lands, just the latest upgrade in the rapid redevelopment of the waterfront district that will one day include an entire new community on an artificial island.

Drivers, cyclists and pedestrians can now make use of a newly-rerouted Cherry Street via the Cherry Street North Bridge, which was just installed and opened to the public along with the spiffy new Commissioners Street Bridge on Wednesday.

The impressive new bridges were designed by the team of Entuitive, schlaich bergermann partner (sbp), and Grimshaw Architects.

This creates a new pathway between the Distillery District and this industrial and barren but soon-to-be-unlocked part of the city being eco-engineered through the $1.25 billion Port Lands Flood Protection Project.

As one of the biggest infrastructure projects in our city's history, the project includes the rerouting and renaturalization of the Don River and the formation of the new Villiers Island.

A ton of high-density development is expected for the future neighbourhood, which will be home to new condo towers, offices, green space and more.

Here's what Toronto's new adventure park on an artificial island will look like https://t.co/2h3qDnPoA9 #Toronto — blogTO (@blogTO) December 13, 2022

Our newly-opened bridges serve as just two of four crossings boasting sophisticated Dutch engineering that was assembled in Nova Scotia before making the long journey here via the St. Lawrence Seaway.

(It was a trip that many eagerly followed online, with the first of the aqueducts signifying the momentous change on the way for the area.)

A fifth pedestrian-only bridge will also further link the Port Lands to the mainland in the north over the Keating Channel, and while it is still in the design stage, the proposals are extraordinary.

Residents have already made good use of the Cherry Street North and Commissioners Street bridges in the less than 24 hours that they've been open, with many jumping online to share snapshots of the new viaducts and the revamped Port Lands as the locale comes to fruition.