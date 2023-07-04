Real Estate
Jack Landau
Posted 9 hours ago
port lands toronto

A whole new area of Toronto will soon be built out with tall towers

Toronto is so starved for housing that towers are being planned on an island that doesn't even exist yet, technically speaking.

The $1.25 billion Port Lands Flood Protection Project is transforming a portion of the barren post-industrial wasteland into a new island courtesy of a re-routed and naturalized Don River valley etched through the area.

Water won't flow through the new river mouth until 2025, but bridges are in place, and the future Villiers Island is already being targeted for development.

Details about the island's future development plan were revealed during a recent public meeting hosted by the City of Toronto and its real estate asset arm CreateTO.

Three different visions for high-density developments were shared at the meeting, and the City along with CreateTO are now seeking feedback from the public on the island's future.

A survey asks the public to rate potential uses of the land by importance, including opportunities for affordable housing, animating the water's edges, creating a network of public open spaces, prioritizing pedestrian, cycling and transit infrastructure, and a handful of other factors.

All three visions floated share one thing in common, though. They all propose high-density land uses that would bring thousands of new residents and businesses to the soon-to-be-island.

Several people have reacted to a preview of the three visions shared by Waterfront Toronto, with the shared complaint that the trio of renderings appear almost identical.

One commenter suggests that the island should only be built out with low-density development, however, several responses called out this logic amid Toronto's ongoing housing crunch.

Others are fully behind high-density development for the Port Lands, as long as it gets housing built quickly.

The same flood protection project, once complete, will also open up another huge swath of land north of the Keating Channel for redevelopment by eliminating the floodplain it sits on through the river's redirection.

Lead photo by

City of Toronto
