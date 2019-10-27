City
Becky Robertson
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
new island toronto

This is what Toronto's new island will look like

The Toronto waterfront is in the middle of a whirlwind of change right now.

From new parks and an extended boardwalk to revamped underpass connections and trails, the Port Lands are becoming more of a focal point as the city finally taps into the waterfront's potential for tourists and locals alike.

The latest of these renovations is a massive $1.25-billion project undertaken by Waterfront Toronto, which released a video today with further details about the construction it started last year, including the impetus behind its plans to create a brand new island downtown and reroute the Don River.

The video challenges the common notion that the area is "mostly industrial space" by explaining the changes it has planned for the harbourfront up to 2024.

These include the addition of 25 hectares of public park space and the design of a new path for the Don River to prevent storm flooding — a path that will snake around the new Villiers Island, a mixed-use green space holding the city's biggest playground.

WaterfrontTO also promises more options for living and working in the area by 2024, including mixed housing options on Villiers Island. The island community is also slated to be climate-positive, going beyond zero carbon emissions and utilizing renewable energy.

With construction already underway, Torontonians can get excited about a whole new neighbourhood to enjoy in the next few years.

Lead photo by

WaterfrontTO

