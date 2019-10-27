This is what Toronto's new island will look like

The Toronto waterfront is in the middle of a whirlwind of change right now.

From new parks and an extended boardwalk to revamped underpass connections and trails, the Port Lands are becoming more of a focal point as the city finally taps into the waterfront's potential for tourists and locals alike.

A new island steps from downtown Toronto? Yes! And we’re building it now. Watch this video to learn more: https://t.co/DiPKRZrG0F #PortLands2024 #Toronto pic.twitter.com/lDZmGsEB4U — Waterfront Toronto (@WaterfrontTO) October 23, 2019

The latest of these renovations is a massive $1.25-billion project undertaken by Waterfront Toronto, which released a video today with further details about the construction it started last year, including the impetus behind its plans to create a brand new island downtown and reroute the Don River.

Thr earthworks here will create a naturalized river valley, and turn this area into “Villiers Island.” pic.twitter.com/AQJ3vVHBzD — Alex Bozikovic (@alexbozikovic) October 4, 2019

The video challenges the common notion that the area is "mostly industrial space" by explaining the changes it has planned for the harbourfront up to 2024.

These include the addition of 25 hectares of public park space and the design of a new path for the Don River to prevent storm flooding — a path that will snake around the new Villiers Island, a mixed-use green space holding the city's biggest playground.

A new route for the Don River starts with...fluvial geomorphology. Want to learn more? Watch the full video here: https://t.co/DiPKRZrG0F #PortLands2024 #Toronto pic.twitter.com/Ngloeh25Pq — Waterfront Toronto (@WaterfrontTO) October 23, 2019

WaterfrontTO also promises more options for living and working in the area by 2024, including mixed housing options on Villiers Island. The island community is also slated to be climate-positive, going beyond zero carbon emissions and utilizing renewable energy.

With construction already underway, Torontonians can get excited about a whole new neighbourhood to enjoy in the next few years.