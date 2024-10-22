Toronto just smashed a concerning weather high not seen in over 100 years

Despite November being just around the corner, summerlike temperatures in Toronto and most of southern Ontario will not let up, as mid-day highs continue to hover well above the 20-degree C mark.

The warm conditions have delayed the need for the city's residents to pull out their thick jackets and cozy sweaters, and as a result, many people have started to express concerns about the rising temperatures as well as the state of the planet in general.

According to a new chart posted by @YYZ_Weather on X, yesterday was Toronto's third warmest Oct. 21, with a 4 p.m. high of 23.1 C. The record was originally set more than 100 years ago in 1920 when Toronto saw a high of 27.2 C.

The chart was quickly reshared on other social media platforms including Reddit, where many users shared concerns about Toronto's unpredictable weather patterns and warm fall temperatures.

"Pretty crazy weather for the week after Thanksgiving. I really felt the humidity today," one person responded under a photo of the chart.

"I can't tell how these posts are... regarded. This shit is not good folks," one comment reads, as another user replied, "These posts fuel my climate anxiety since they provide concrete proof the abnormality of this weather isn't just my perception alone."

Despite this, a Weather Network report released on Monday revealed that fall-like weather is just around the corner, and that the above-seasonal temperatures we've been seeing lately will be replaced by a sharp cold front very soon.

According to the report, a ridge of high pressure over the Great Lakes has resulted in a spell of unseasonable temperatures, giving residents an extended blast of summer.

"However, that will soon go away as fall returns to the picture this week, and in an abrupt fashion, too. A strong cold front will track across the region on Wednesday afternoon and evening, sending temperatures back down to more reflective values of the season," the report notes.

"A few days of much warmer weather are expected to arrive next week, but temperatures will approach and could even exceed 20 degrees again during the middle of next week. However, this stretch of milder weather could become more unsettled, as well later next week."

This Thursday, Toronto is forecasted to see a low of 6 C and a high of 11 C. However, temperatures will climb again next week, when we'll see a high of 18 C on Tuesday.