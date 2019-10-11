Toronto just got a brand new park near the waterfront

We may be in the final days of park season — or already past them, depending on your tolerance for dropping fall temperatures — but Torontonians seeking a cool public outdoor space to hang out in can now visit a new park that just opened in the East Bayfront neighbourhood.

Centred around a grassy knoll that overlooks the lake, Aitken Place Park takes up 0.3 hectares along the Water's Edge Promenade east of Lower Sherbourne Street and south of Queen's Quay.

It is equipped with swivel lounge chairs, children's play equipment, a fenced-in dog park, and more.

The park was designed with sustainability in mind, and features low-energy lighting, drought-tolerant plants that will be watered solely by rainwater, and locally-sourced materials.

Aitken will also eventually be home to an art installation of analogue lights that mimic the movement of the lake's waves, responding to shifts in the wind.

The park is one of a number of recent proposed or completed upgrades to the city's waterfront space, and come summer, it may just be a preferable alternative to Trinity Bellwoods on a sunny Saturday.