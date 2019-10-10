City
gardiner reconnect

The underpasses below the Gardiner Expressway are about to get a big makeover

If you've ever traveled to the Toronto waterfront on foot, you'll be able to vouch for the fact that the walk isn't exactly the most comfortable or scenic.

Between the dumptrucks blaring their horns above, the bustling lanes of Lakeshore Boulevard traffic to cross, and the overall unpleasant aesthetic, the trek from the downtown core to Lake Ontario is so ugly that its allegedly affecting local businesses, according to the Waterfront BIA

So, the organization has proposed a plan to make the connections to the waterfront area safer and more appealing.

The ReConnect project will focus first on the area of Rees Street and Lakeshore as part of a bigger vision that includes all underpasses between Bathurst and Yonge Streets.

It proposes reflective gold paint, sidewalk expansions, pedestrian marking enhancements and added lighting, quotes, and more to make the spaces feel safer, brighter, and more welcoming.

The changes to the Rees Street corridor will commence later this month and are designed to be temporary keeping in mind the Gardiner Rehabilitation project, which will see the road rehauled over the next 5-8 years.

Now to wait and see which of the other many proposed changes to Toronto's iconic eyesore will come to fruition.

Waterfront BIA

