Toronto rideshare user calls out drivers refusing trips and demanding cash up front

A Toronto resident is calling out rideshare drivers in the city, claiming to have experienced refusal of service and even demands to pay cash up-front before trips.

TikTok user bluntcontinent posted a video where, with tears in her eyes, she slams Lyft drivers for allegedly refusing to accept her trip request for the second day in a row, as well as reporting that drivers had requested that she pay for the trip in advance despite the platform being cash-free.

"Lyfts should not be allowed to cancel rides just because they don't like where you're going," the user explains. "It's 3 o'clock in the morning. I want to go home and don't want to be asked to pay you directly."

The clip, which was posted on Sunday morning, has since garnered over 72,000 views, more than 400 comments, and almost 6,000 likes.

The user posted a tearful follow-up suggesting that drivers were refusing the trip request due to the passenger living in "butt f**k nowhere."

Driver wages on platforms like Lyft and Uber have been the subject of much controversy, and while the passenger in this case acknowledges the hardships rideshare drivers face, they argue that wages are "not my problem, I want to go home."



A Lyft representative tells blogTO that the company was "unable to positively locate any Lyft user or report matching the identifying information currently available," but went on to explain that, regardless of the specifics, this type of behaviour from drivers is "against Lyft policy and is not permitted on our platform."

According to Lyft, "If a rider encounters this, they should reach out to support immediately so we can address the issue."

As for drivers who choose to engage in this activity, the Lyft representative warns that their accounts "could be deactivated."

Passengers are reminded that "every Lyft ride is cashless with fares automatically charged to the passenger's payment information on file - there is never an instance where cash should change hands."

Passengers concerned about their Lyft trips are encouraged to check out the platform's safety page for more information on reporting these types of issues.