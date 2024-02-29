Eat & Drink
uber wages toronto

Toronto gig worker claims he only makes $4 per hour with Uber

A Toronto-based food delivery courier has sparked an intense debate on the plight of gig workers in the city, claiming he earns just over $4 per hour working for UberEats.

The user shared a screenshot of their recent earnings, showing nine trips over the course of just over 15 and a half hours, with a total earning of $63.45 — breaking down to $4.09 per hour worked. Making matters even worse, a staggering $26.12 of that total was earned through customer tips and not paid directly for time worked by Uber.

The thread on X has some commenters suggesting the driver give up the gig economy and find work elsewhere.

Other Ontario gig workers clearly felt emboldened by the thread on X, and chimed in showing their own varying weekly earnings on Uber, revealing that samples vary widely and a single user's experience doesn't necessarily reflect the big picture.

Others flat-out disagree with the poster's depiction of the situation, and a few commenters are claiming that making money as a rideshare or food delivery worker is a realistic goal, if you know how to work the system.

When asked for comment on the thread, Uber representative Keerthana Rang told blogTO drivers use the platform for many reasons, including the ability to "control where and when they work," and to "use other apps at the same time as they're on Uber," apparently placing responsibility on drivers to be resourceful enough to earn a living wage.

Rang points to fourth quarter 2023 median earnings of $33.35 for engaged time in the City of Toronto, and argues that the flexibility to work on their own terms "draws a diverse group of people to Uber including newcomers, parents, caregivers, students, retirees, entrepreneurs, and more."

Rang says that Uber believes drivers should earn a guaranteed minimum wage standard, and says that the company has worked with UFCW Canada, Canada's largest private sector union, to advocate for "a minimum earnings standard equivalent to at least 120 per cent of the minimum wage during engaged time as part of our proposal to provincial governments across the country."

"Because drivers can have multiple apps open to optimize their time and earnings, we are advocating for a minimum earning standard during engaged time," Rang tells blogTO.

She points to recent legislation passed by the Ontario government mandating a minimum earnings standard for gig workers during engaged time, and stresses that Uber "will comply with when it is in force."

