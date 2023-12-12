Toronto turkey crossing at stoplight might be smarter than some local pedestrians

While some pedestrians in Toronto have been known to dangerously jaywalk across busy intersections, one turkey recently set the example for how everyone should behave at a stoplight.

In a video posted to Reddit on Thursday morning, a wild turkey can be seen making its way across lanes near the westbound Highway 401 off-ramp to Warden Avenue.

The bird was spotted and reported by many drivers in the area, who saw the animal block live lanes of the highway as it wandered on and off the roadway.

Despite its untimely appearance during the peak of rush hour, the turkey remained mindful of everyone's journey, and respectfully waited at the stoplight as drivers carefully drove by.

"She was just playing it cool: 'If I walk like I own the place then no one will notice me. No sudden movements. I'm blending in; I will be fine,'" one person wrote on Reddit.

According to CityNews, callers even reported that the turkey was walking right up to some cars as it paced back and forth along the snowy and congested roadway.

While some comments joked about the turkey's poised nature, others noted that the animal was most likely frightened by the whole situation, and expressed concern for the bird's safety.

Luckily, the turkey finally walked away from the busy roadway at approximately 8:30 a.m., after wandering in the area for roughly 40 minutes.

"Well he survived Thanksgiving," another person wrote. "Will he make it past Christmas?"