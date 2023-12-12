City
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
highway 401

Toronto turkey crossing at stoplight might be smarter than some local pedestrians

City
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

While some pedestrians in Toronto have been known to dangerously jaywalk across busy intersections, one turkey recently set the example for how everyone should behave at a stoplight. 

In a video posted to Reddit on Thursday morning, a wild turkey can be seen making its way across lanes near the westbound Highway 401 off-ramp to Warden Avenue. 

Why did the turkey cross the road?
byu/jxfever intoronto

The bird was spotted and reported by many drivers in the area, who saw the animal block live lanes of the highway as it wandered on and off the roadway.

Despite its untimely appearance during the peak of rush hour, the turkey remained mindful of everyone's journey, and respectfully waited at the stoplight as drivers carefully drove by. 

"She was just playing it cool: 'If I walk like I own the place then no one will notice me. No sudden movements. I'm blending in; I will be fine,'" one person wrote on Reddit. 

According to CityNews, callers even reported that the turkey was walking right up to some cars as it paced back and forth along the snowy and congested roadway. 

While some comments joked about the turkey's poised nature, others noted that the animal was most likely frightened by the whole situation, and expressed concern for the bird's safety. 

Luckily, the turkey finally walked away from the busy roadway at approximately 8:30 a.m., after wandering in the area for roughly 40 minutes. 

"Well he survived Thanksgiving," another person wrote. "Will he make it past Christmas?"

Lead photo by

u/jxfever
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Toronto turkey crossing at stoplight might be smarter than some local pedestrians

Canadians are already amending 2024 spending plans over cost of living crisis

How a tiny orange kitten became the mascot for huge new Canada-US border bridge

Hundreds lining up to apply at job fairs near Toronto shows reality of job market

New Canada dental benefit is about to open up applications

This man is giving away Christmas trees in Toronto for the 8th year in a row

Here's some of the cool new tech coming to the Eglinton Crosstown LRT

One of Toronto's busiest intersections will be shut down for the whole week