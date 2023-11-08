Toronto police warn of turkey causing traffic mayhem but neighbours insist it's friendly

Toronto Police issued a stern warning to the public on Tuesday afternoon, advising motorists of a turkey on the loose on Sheppard Avenue East in North York — but don't worry; locals insist that the turkey is totally chill.

Police posted to X (formerly Twitter) just before 3 p.m. on Tuesday, advising motorists to "drive with caution" due to reports of a "live turkey on Sheppard over 404."

The turkey was reportedly "causing traffic issues," and police made sure to note that "apparently this turkey lives in the area."

Is the Turkey previously known to police? — Old greenone (Jaime Cooke), space pirate. (@GreenoneOld) November 7, 2023

Area residents were quick to confirm the police report that the turkey is indeed known to locals. One X user shared a photo of a turkey believed to be the same animal responsible for Tuesday's traffic issues, noting that the bird is "very friendly."

Yes. He lives in the neighbourhood. He’s very friendly. Hey neighbour! pic.twitter.com/nRDoRUrYR4 — A Single Mother’s Stories (@singlemomsstory) November 7, 2023

Another user posted a video of a turkey — also believed to be the same bird noted in the police report — strutting around the Fairview Mall parking garage.

Same turkey at Fairview pic.twitter.com/jxD51SpeHQ — Rick Tran (@rick__tran) November 8, 2023

The turkey is apparently a regular at the busy shopping centre, and was photographed chilling among parked cars in the mall parking lot.

The lad of the hour pic.twitter.com/MhfsHZquEv — 🎃 Spooky Prima 👻 🔜 #Katsucon (@VongolaPrima) November 8, 2023

The initial report of a turkey on the loose has been met with 125 comments as of writing. Aside from photo and video evidence that there is indeed a live turkey roaming the Sheppard and 404 area, many comments poke fun at the ridiculousness of the situation.

This is the kind of crime I need constant updates on. 😆 — _supermaxg (@_supermaxg) November 7, 2023

Others jokingly defended the turkey's right to roam the area.

Everyone just needs to accept this turkey. He’s here to stay. Just give him some room man! — Michael (@MikesUsername77) November 8, 2023

Police have not yet provided an update on the turkey situation, though based on netizen reports of the friendly bird, it can be assumed that there was no 'fowl' play (sorry) involved.

This is somehow not the first police-turkey interaction in the province in recent memory. In 2022, cops in Barrie engaged in an absolutely bonkers chase, where an officer was recorded pursuing a fleeing turkey.

Wild turkeys are not uncommon in Toronto and other GTA cities, and other large birds have been spotted strolling around local neighbourhoods in recent years.