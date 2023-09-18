City
It looked like winter in Ontario's Wasaga Beach after huge storm

Parts of Ontario woke up to turbulent weather conditions to kick off the work week, including a scene that looked like a fast-forward to the dark depths of winter ahead.

Residents of Wasaga Beach may have thought they partied too hard and skipped a couple of months on the calendar upon waking up to a whiteout hailstorm on Monday morning that left the beach town briefly looking like a desolate tundra.

Wasaga Beach weather cameras captured the early glimpse of winter around 7:30 a.m. on Monday as hail pummelled the town.

While it may have looked wintery at first glance, it was approximately 12 degrees during the deluge of hail.

These same weather cameras show that most of the hail has since melted after the brief blanketing.

Monday's blanketing of hail may have been brief, but it foreshadows a long winter ahead.

Approximately 200 kilometres away in Grand Bend, there was no hail to be found, however, stormy skies over Lake Huron brought a menacing-looking tornadic waterspout just off the coast.

Inclement weather is set to affect much of the province on Monday. Toronto will be spared from much of the severe conditions seen along Lake Huron and Georgian Bay on Monday, however, rain is indeed in the mix for the city.

