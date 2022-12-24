This popular beach town in Ontario is an unexpected winter paradise

Most people think of Wasaga Beach as a summer town, but it is a surprisingly incredible winter destination as well. This park has over 30km of winter trails, activities, wildlife, and stunning views of the frozen shoreline.

For cross-country skiers, Wasaga Beach Provincial Park has some of the best Nordic ski terrain in central Ontario. There are 9 groomed and track-set trails, ranging in length and difficulty which take you through forests and by the beach.

More advanced skiiers would enjoy the High Dunes Trail, which is a black diamond 5 km machine groomed trail. Beginners or those looking for a leisurely ski might prefer the Blueberry Trail, an easy 4 km loop.

The park offers equipment rentals, refreshments, and lessons throughout the winter at The Wasaga Beach Nordic and Trail Centre. However, inventory is limited for equipment so double check before you arrive!

Other winter activities available at the park include snowshoeing and fat biking. A 7.5 km snowshoeing trail winds through the forest for all levels of experience. If you've ever wanted to try fat biking, there's a dedicated winter biking trail as well.

It's not uncommon to see wildlife throughout the winter at the park. White-tailed deer and winter birds are abundant and often spotted if you're quiet. Rabbits, squirrels, coyotes, and even bald eagles are also occasionally sighted during the off-season.

One of the best parts about Wasaga Beach in the winter is visiting the beach itself. As the shoreline freezes over, shelf ice formations appear when waves push sheet after sheet of ice against one another. The result is breathtaking and no two days look the same.

If you intend to visit, the park has a daily trail fee of $15 for adults. The park also keeps an up to date report on snow conditions so you can best plan your trip.