Police go to new lengths to prevent Ontario car rally that has distressed locals for years

Wasaga Beach is a lovely weekend day trip for anyone seeking a sandy reprieve from Toronto, but many know it's best to stay away from the area around this time of year — which would typically be a beautiful time to visit — because of the huge car rally that takes over the small town around Labour Day weekend.

Even during the lockdown months with their gathering limits, thousands of visitors flocked to the waterfront locale for the H20i rally, which is known to include tons of street racing, stunt driving, and generally noisy, dangerous and illegal antics.

Locals have decried the event and the crowds it brings to the community of only 25,000 or so, while authorities have struggled to get a handle on the chaos as it happens.

But this year, things will be much different, as the Ontario Provincial Police are taking new, drastic steps to prevent the influx of people that the extremely disruptive show usually brings in the coming days.

Wasaga car rally antics caught on video include people smashing in cop car windowshttps://t.co/3fgXkbXXRh #Ontario #Wasaga — blogTO (@blogTO) August 29, 2022

Anyone driving into Wasaga will be met with widespread road closures, checkpoints and increased police presence to ensure modified vehicles stay out of the municipality.

It's all part of a new strategy to tackle these illegal meets, which the town now has a court injunction against.

"Wasaga Beach has been targeted in the past by large, illegal car rallies that posed a threat to public safety and caused significant damage to public and private property," a release issued this week reads.

"To protect the safety of our residents and their property, the town is taking proactive steps to try and prevent this illegal car rally from taking place in our community.... We welcome visitors to come celebrate the last long weekend of summer in Wasaga Beach, but ask that you leave your modified cars at home."

BREAKING NEWS - Town of Wasaga Beach Granted an Injunction by Ontario Superior Court of Justice to Address Planned Illegal Car Rally



Promoting or attending this type of event is not only a violation of By-Law 2023-74, but breach of a court order.



More 👉🏼 https://t.co/HIa8OEzlfK — Town of Wasaga Beach (@WB_Media) August 30, 2023

In previous years, police have issued hundreds of tickets at the get-together for driving-related offences and towed dozens of modified vehicles deemed to be in contravention of road rules.

In 2022, attendees broke into a local Walmart, vandalized a Canadian Tire, and swarmed and smashed in the windows of cop cars with officers (and police doggos) inside.

Based on a recent Instagram post, it seems H2Oi is planning to continue with what they are calling a "classic car show" in Wasaga on Saturday, September 2. "No burnouts, please respect the lot," a poster for the event reads.