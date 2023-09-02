A 'winter whiteout' is headed Canada's way according to weather forecast

Winter weather will be brutal this year, with tons of snow all over Canada.

The Farmers' Almanac predicts a "winter whiteout" for most parts of the True North.

Those who love snow sports and frosty winter vibes will be in their element, but the same can’t be said about Canadians with driveways to shovel.

"From the Atlantic seaboard to Arctic shores to the Pacific Coast — in almost every nook and cranny that typically sees snow — Canadians should expect oodles of fluffy white throughout the season," reads the forecast. "This will be coupled with seasonably chilly temperatures that are at or below normal."

Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Yukon, Nunavut, Ontario, and the Northwest Territories can expect cold, snowy weather. Southern parts of BC can anticipate drier winter weather, with near- or above-normal snow and rainfall.

"Winter in Southern BC will be remembered for bouts of bone-chilling cold," the forecast reads.

Quebec, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, and Prince Edward Island will likely experience milder winter weather, but snowy conditions will persist.

Things will get wet and mild in Labrador and the very eastern tip of Newfoundland. The Farmers' Almanac says these regions "will be the real outliers this winter," with average or slightly above-normal temperatures and below-normal snowfall.

"Keep the shovels and umbrellas handy, though: the season is still expected to be very wet, with periods of snow and lots of rain," the Almanac advises.

Earlier this month, a more detailed weather outlook said that though winter officially begins on December 21, Canadians can expect to feel the chill starting December 1 this year.