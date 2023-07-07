TTC descends into chaotic mess following subway stabbing

City
Another incident of violence on Toronto's public transit rocked commuters midday Thursday, right when it finally seemed that we were done with the slashingsbottlings, stabbings and other types of assault that felt too common for comfort and made riders far more wary to hop on the TTC.

Following the terrifying scene that played out on a subway car at Eglinton Station and sent one man to hospital with life-threatening stab wounds after an altercation, more mayhem ensued throughout the city as service to the stop was halted and shuttle buses were dispatched in lieu.

The station was shut down for over seven hours while the police investigated the crime, meaning that evening rush hour was an absolute mess.

Videos show lineups snaking for blocks as people waited for a spot on a bus — in the rain, no less — with reports of waits lasting for multiple hours.

Car traffic also appeared absolutely snarled as shuttles pulled over to pick up passengers, and Uber prices spiked sharply as a result of the mess while people tried their best to just get home at the end of their work day.

Line for shuttle buses at Davisville Station
by u/MaybeThisTimeIllWin in toronto

Complaints of ridiculously long wait times, overcrowding all over the network, insufficient buses to handle transitgoers and ill-mannered staff abounded on social media, with some calling for better methods of handling such situations going forward and, crucially, more widespread cell phone service throughout the subway system.

Others, though, were quick to remind those grumbling that the main issue was a person being stabbed and fighting for their life as the city yet again fears for public safety, not that people were frustratingly having to wait around in the aftermath.

The TTC has actually gotten way safer in recent months after the string of shocking attacks that seemed to start with a man setting a stranger on fire on a bus at Kipling station last June.

The authority has made it easier to report misconduct or suspicious behaviour if and when you witness it, while Rogers has promised to expand service underground.

Lead photo by

u/MaybeThisTimeIllWin on the Toronto subReddit
