John Tory is robocalling Toronto and your phone probably thinks it's fraud

Disgraced ex-Toronto mayor John Tory has emerged from months of silence to endorse Ana Bailao as his preferred replacement in the upcoming by-election, releasing a prerecorded statement removed from the prying questions of media, and robocalling local phones en masse.

However, there's a good chance you missed a robocall from the reclusive former politician because your phone almost certainly registered the call as "potential fraud."

Got a robocall today from John Tory on behalf of Ana Bailao. But I just want to share how that call appear on my caller ID. pic.twitter.com/cWB6ZBRwEx — Romina J (@filinadiangirl) June 22, 2023

Several reports of phones identifying Tory's robocall endorsement of Bailao as fraud are appearing on social media, as people ridicule the candidate — currently second in polling with 21 per cent — for botching the robocall campaign.

just got a robo call said it was potential fraud... was john tory promoting anna for mayor lol — HalfBakedMason (@TDotMason) June 22, 2023

One Twitter user thinks that the word "potential" is just a bit too generous.

The "potential" part is inaccurate. — Danny Heap (@DannyHeap4) June 22, 2023

Another user is surprised that the typically long-winded Tory managed to keep his pre-recorded endorsement to just a minute and a half in length.

The most shocking thing about the John Tory endorsement is that they managed to keep him to 90 seconds on the robocall I just got (I didn't answer as it was listed as potential fraud in my phone, which tracks). #topoli — Theresa (@TheresaLubowitz) June 21, 2023

Those who refused to answer the suspicious call were treated to a voicemail message from Tory, one that was hilariously botched in text conversion. Anyone unfamiliar with local municipal politics might be scratching their heads this week over a nonexistent candidate named "Barlow" who will build houses and maybe even a "deli."

Just got a robocall from John Tory endorsing Anna Barlow, deli candidate. Will go and vote Barlow on Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/oKAJFeGNGL — J. Kelly Nestruck (@nestruck) June 21, 2023

Robocalling has faced questions of legality from members of the public, however, the CRTC has clear rules on the subject, and it appears that Bailao and Tory are playing by the rules here — even if phone service providers suggest foul play with call ID warnings.

So close - needs to remove the word ‘Potential’. — Rapporteur’s Delight (@r3quiredreading) June 22, 2023

Unsolicited calls and texts from politicians have been a big topic in the past few days. Former police chief and mayoral candidate Mark Saunders drew criticism for bombing voters with text messages this week, while Premier Doug Ford has taken similar heat in recent days for sending out unsolicited texts.

Voters will select Toronto’s next mayor on June 26.