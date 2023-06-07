This is where Toronto mayoral candidates eat and shop and how they get there

The leading Toronto mayoral candidates stopped by the ZoomerPlex in Liberty Village on Wednesday to participate in what proved to be a heated and intense debate.

But we already know where most candidates stand in terms of the big-ticket election issues like housing affordability, TTC crime, and police funding, more so than we know about how these candidates interact with the city on a daily basis.

blogTO spoke to several candidates who took part in Wednesday's debate, and five of the eight frontrunners took the time to answer questions about their dining, shopping, caffeination, and transportation preferences, providing a glimpse into how these mayoral hopefuls interact with the city around them.

Toronto's dining scene is one of the city's greatest strengths, and each candidate had a different suggestion when asked on the spot to name their favourite restaurant.

What's your favourite restaurant in Toronto?

Where you buy your basics says a lot about you, and candidates shared a wide range of food sources covering everything from small mom-and-pop operations to massive grocery empires.

Where do you do your grocery shopping?

Ana Bailao: Wherever is on the way home; No Frills, corner store, Loblaws

Chloe Brown: FreshCo, meal boxes, "and sometimes, also my mom"

FreshCo, meal boxes, "and sometimes, also my mom" Mitzie Hunter: Energy Shack Juice Bar

Josh Matlow: "Local farmer's market, sometimes whatever grocery store I happen to be at"

Anthony Furey: "Unfortunately, Loblaws"

Caffeine is a key component to any mayoral campaign, and the places where candidates fuel up also offers insight into their respective lifestyles.

Where do you buy your coffee?

Ana Bailao: Paradise Cafe

Chloe Brown: " I have to make my coffee at home to save money"

I have to make my coffee at home to save money" Mitzie Hunter: (admittedly a tea drinker) Impact Kitchen

Josh Matlow: Rachel's Coffee House

Anthony Furey: Costco

Transportation is another area where candidates varied greatly in answer, covering just about every mode of getting from A to B available.

How do you get around Toronto?

Ana Bailao: TTC

Chloe Brown: rollerblading, biking, and THREE Presto cards (just in case)

rollerblading, biking, and THREE Presto cards (just in case) Mitzie Hunter: driving and GO Transit

Josh Matlow: transit, driving, walking

Anthony Furey: TTC and GO Transit

These are by no means the issues you should vote on when the mayoral by-election rolls around on June 26, but it's an interesting window into how these public figures move, shop, and dine around this cosmopolitan metropolis.