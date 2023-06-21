People want to know how Doug Ford got their phone numbers

While unsolicited texts are always a nuisance, finding a text from a politician in your message inbox —especially from one you may not entirely support — may have you thinking, how the heck did they get my phone number?

This week, mayoral candidate, Mark Saunders, landed himself in hot water after multiple people took to Twitter to express their disappointment with receiving unsolicited text messages from the former police chief of Toronto.

Although far from the campaign trail, it looks like Premier Doug Ford is also facing similar criticism after several people reported receiving unsolicited text messages in promotion of his annual Ford Fest BBQ, that's scheduled to take place in Scarborough on Friday, June 23.

Some of those who received text messages say that they never submitted their phone number or contacted anyone affiliated with the PC Party.

It’s INCREDIBLY disturbing that Doug Ford and the PC Party has my phone number and have contacted me.



I have NEVER submitted my phone number or contacted anyone affiliated with the PC Party, @IPCinfoprivacy.



How on earth did they get my number?!#onpoli #PrivacyViolation pic.twitter.com/9cMTFFvmv5 — Adam ⚾️ (@GradyTripp00) June 21, 2023

According to The Canadian Anti-Spam Legislation (CASL), any commercial electronic message must obtain consent from recipients, supply identification and a means of contact, and offer a means to unsubscribe from the chain.

How did Doug Ford get my phone number ?? — terik ☔ (@terikSaidSo) June 20, 2023

However, politicial parties and candidates are largely excluded from CASL, meaning that text messages or emails asking for your support for a political party or candidate (or requesting your opinion on various issues) are not subject to CASL, since they're not commercial in nature.

A commercial message involves anything that offers to purchase or sell goods or services, offers to provide a business, investment, or gaming opportunity, or promotes a "person who does anything referred to above."

"Similarly, an electronic message that directly solicits cash donations, or that promotes an event or fundraiser, where the proceeds flow to the political party or candidate, would be excluded from section 6 of CASL, since the primary purpose is to solicit a contribution," reads an answer from the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission.

"If you do not want to receive political messages, you could ask the sender to remove you from their list. However, if CASL does not apply to the message, there is no requirement for the sender to respect your request."

While it may be annoying to receive these unsolicited messages, your best bet is to unsubscribe from the chain and delete it from your phone.