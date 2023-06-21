City
Jack Landau
Posted 5 hours ago
ford fest 2023

Ontario nurses plan to crash Doug Ford's annual party this week

City
Jack Landau
Posted 5 hours ago
The Ford family tradition of buying votes with cheap burgers and handshakes continues this week with the latest FordFest celebration, but nurses and personal support workers are planning on crashing the party with a protest calling out Doug Ford's health care policies.

FordFest Scarborough 2023 lands at Thomson Memorial Park this Friday, June 23, from 5 p.m. - 9 p.m. The annual celebration is open to the public from all walks of life, even those outside Ford's traditional trio of typically acknowledged groups; folks, friends, and taxpayers.

But visitors attending FordFest may encounter a bit of a commotion thanks to a group of healthcare workers planning a peaceful demonstration that they hope will "make it clear to Mr. Ford that Scarborough needs nurses more than we need him and his buddies."

Organizers are calling out the premier for holding his celebration right outside Scarborough General Hospital while the province is on track to be short 33,000 nurses and PSWs by 2028.

Organizer Krissan Veerasingam says that, as a worker at Scarborough General, he has "seen firsthand how hard nurses work without adequate compensation, fellow local activists and I decided to do something about it."

"Doug Ford and the PC's policies are leading to more burnout and health care workers leaving the profession," reads the protest event page.

In advance of the Friday evening protest, organizers will be hosting a sign-making event at Thomson Memorial Park this Thursday.

Lead photo by

Christian Bobak
