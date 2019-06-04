City
Hannah Alberga
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Ford Fest 2019

People didn't respond very well to the announcement of this year's Ford Fest

City
Hannah Alberga
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Ever since Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s announcement that Ford Fest is "back and bigger than ever" on June 22, there has been a frenzy of negative responses on Twitter.

Some have pointed out that it’s ironic that there will be no beer at the annual BBQ since it's been so central to Ford's government mandate and after his party's MPPs posted synchronized tweets complaining that they can't buy beer at convenience stores this past weekend.

In response to Ford's BBQ announcement, someone posted a bird's-eye view image of a Queen's Park protest and asked if he could bring a few friends to the party.

Others have asked whether this barbecue will be costing taxpayers, since the event is free. The event was free last year too, but there has been no explanation on how the party is funded.

Some have expressed outright frustration with the Premier's recent cuts and have made it clear that they will not be attending.

Needless to say, it looks like it'll be a controversial event.

Lead photo by

Christian Boback

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

People didn't respond very well to the announcement of this year's Ford Fest

Someone dressed as Spiderman just spun a web over a Toronto intersection

The Ontario government just officially took control of future TTC subway projects

Toronto schools are revising their dress codes for the first time in a decade

People keep parking in the bike lane in front of this Tim Hortons in Toronto

Vegan activists just carried dead animals around downtown Toronto streets

Ontario PC leaders mocked for staging corner store beer tweets

SickKids just got a donation of $100 million to rebuild Toronto hospital