People didn't respond very well to the announcement of this year's Ford Fest

Ever since Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s announcement that Ford Fest is "back and bigger than ever" on June 22, there has been a frenzy of negative responses on Twitter.

Some have pointed out that it’s ironic that there will be no beer at the annual BBQ since it's been so central to Ford's government mandate and after his party's MPPs posted synchronized tweets complaining that they can't buy beer at convenience stores this past weekend.

FORD FEST is back – bigger and better than ever!



Join the Ford family and our all-star PC team for a BBQ. It's going to be a great evening filled with entertainment and lots of #FordFest fun!



Everything is FREE – register today at https://t.co/wPQs7ZOp6O pic.twitter.com/EBeg9tO4Sl — Doug Ford (@fordnation) May 31, 2019

In response to Ford's BBQ announcement, someone posted a bird's-eye view image of a Queen's Park protest and asked if he could bring a few friends to the party.

Is it okay if I invite a few friends? pic.twitter.com/uoiBOVV1nX — Micheal Joseph (@matchett77) May 31, 2019

Others have asked whether this barbecue will be costing taxpayers, since the event is free. The event was free last year too, but there has been no explanation on how the party is funded.

Who is paying for this???? Hopefully the Conservative party and not the people of Ontario — susan abbott (@susanab28396729) May 31, 2019

Some have expressed outright frustration with the Premier's recent cuts and have made it clear that they will not be attending.

Are you giving jobs away for free? I could use one of those since your cuts eliminated my current one. — Ms. Watkins (@larawatkins) June 1, 2019

Needless to say, it looks like it'll be a controversial event.