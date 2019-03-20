City
school walkout 2019

Thousands of Toronto students just walked out over OSAP cuts

Students at colleges and universities in Toronto and the rest of the province have walked out of class today in protest of several of Doug Ford's education cuts. 

Today's protest, along with many others, was sparked by the province's cuts to student loan funding and policies, which many students depend on to get an education. 

The removal of the grace period to repay OSAP loans and slashing funding for low-income students are among just some of the controversial moves by the province in recent months. 

Now, thousands of students around the province at dozens of schools walked out of their classrooms at noon. Organizers state that they will "not tolerate [the province's] attacks on students."

Ryerson, OCAD, U of T, and many other schools in the Toronto area participated, with many students banding together to protest the cuts.

Rallies also saw huge walkouts in Ottawa, Kingston, St. Catharines, and dozens of other communities in the province. 

