City
Staff
Posted 46 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
osap cuts

Toronto students are protesting Doug Ford at Queen's Park

City
Staff
Posted 46 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

Many students aren't happy about their education being altered or theoretically taken away, and they're protesting those changes today. 

Huge groups of students and their supporters are rallying across the province today, including in Toronto, to raise their voices against the provincial government's funding cuts and education changes. 

Earlier this year, the provincial PC government announced it would be cutting funding to OSAP, removing free education for low income families, and altering the six-month grace period

Several protests have taken place since in recent weeks.

Today at Queen's Park, Premier Doug Ford spoke about tuition changes and education. Student protestors in the gallery began chanting over him and attempting to bring attention to the cuts. 

It also came to light a couple weeks ago that Doug Ford thinks student groups are "crazy Marxist nonsense," which may explain his decision to cut student fees. 

Rallies also took place in Guelph, Hamilton, and many other Ontario cities. 

Lead photo by

SAFC Brantford

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Toronto students are protesting Doug Ford at Queen's Park

5 things Toronto could learn from Vienna

Toronto is going to be hit with more snow and freezing rain

What's open and closed Family Day 2019 in Toronto

The location of Toronto's third retail cannabis store was just revealed

Toronto devastated after grim outcome of Amber Alert

Ice chunks are falling from buildings in downtown Toronto

Protesters block off busy Toronto intersection in support of Amazon rainforest