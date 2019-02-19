Toronto students are protesting Doug Ford at Queen's Park

Many students aren't happy about their education being altered or theoretically taken away, and they're protesting those changes today.

Huge groups of students and their supporters are rallying across the province today, including in Toronto, to raise their voices against the provincial government's funding cuts and education changes.

Earlier this year, the provincial PC government announced it would be cutting funding to OSAP, removing free education for low income families, and altering the six-month grace period.

A huge student protest against cuts to #osap is happening at Queen's Park, starting now.



Inside the chamber NDP is heckling the Ford government, saying "the Marxists are coming for you" #onpoli pic.twitter.com/CczCzWlszm — Fatima Syed (@fatimabsyed) February 19, 2019

Several protests have taken place since in recent weeks.

Today at Queen's Park, Premier Doug Ford spoke about tuition changes and education. Student protestors in the gallery began chanting over him and attempting to bring attention to the cuts.

It also came to light a couple weeks ago that Doug Ford thinks student groups are "crazy Marxist nonsense," which may explain his decision to cut student fees.

Rallies also took place in Guelph, Hamilton, and many other Ontario cities.