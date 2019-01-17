City
student loans ontario

Ontario government removes grace period for student loan repayment

The education system is the PC government's target this week, as they slash tuition rates, remove free tuition grants for low income students, and more. 

Now, the provincial government has announced it will remove the sacred grace period for student loan repayment. 

Previously, starving students were permitted a six month period after graduating where they didn't have to worry about starting their minimum payments.

Now, graduates will have to start paying as soon as they finish their final semester.

There's no word yet on whether anything will happen to the Repayment Assistance Plan, but given the current trajectory, its days may be numbered as well. 

Better start looking for a job six months earlier, students.

