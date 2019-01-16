City
Ontario government cutting college and university tuition fees

There's some good news for prospective students in Ontario this year, as the province plans to cut tuition costs for all universities and colleges by 10 per cent. 

According to the provincial government, the average undergrad will save about $660 and the average college student will save about $340. The savings will start in the new school year, from 2019-2020.

The new costs do not apply to international students.

Following this, tuition rates will be frozen for the 2020-2021 school year, rather than increasing. 

Schools that do not comply will allegedly be met with funding cuts from the province. 

There has been no announcement as of yet for how schools will make up for the funding shortfall. 

