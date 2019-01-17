Ontario is scrapping tuition discounts for low income students

Bad news for students from low-income families: free tuition is no more.

Under the previous Liberal government, the province introduced free tuition via a grant for students whose families made under a certain amount of money. Those grants are being discontinued.

Now, that funding will be coming in part from a loan. Students with families making under $50,000 a year will receive most of the tuition grants with these new changes.

Also, some funding would have been granted to students from families that make less than $175,000. Now that threshold is $140,000.

This announcement comes on the heels of a 10 per cent across-the-board tuition cut announced by the PC government earlier this week.