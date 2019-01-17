City
Staff
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
low income tuition

Ontario is scrapping tuition discounts for low income students

City
Staff
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

Bad news for students from low-income families: free tuition is no more

Under the previous Liberal government, the province introduced free tuition via a grant for students whose families made under a certain amount of money. Those grants are being discontinued.

Now, that funding will be coming in part from a loan. Students with families making under $50,000 a year will receive most of the tuition grants with these new changes.

Also, some funding would have been granted to students from families that make less than $175,000. Now that threshold is $140,000.

This announcement comes on the heels of a 10 per cent across-the-board tuition cut announced by the PC government earlier this week

Lead photo by

Marcanadian

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Toronto's downtown relief subway line could be finished 2 years early

Ontario is scrapping tuition discounts for low income students

Toronto taxi drivers busted after scamming hundreds of passengers

Toronto neighbourhood successfully prevents seven-month road closure

5 Toronto neighbourhoods on the rise in 2019

Man clings to moving car in terrifying Toronto road rage video

Toronto could get its first major winter snow storm this weekend

Camera catches Canada Post worker failing at his job