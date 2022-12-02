10 notable businesses that closed in Toronto last month

Businesses that have closed in Toronto are always missed, but there are a few that shuttered last month which hurt just a little more. Places that have been renowned for their bread, brunch, coffee and beer are no longer, and all we can do is mourn them.

Here are notable businesses that closed in Toronto last month.

November 13 was the last day for this brunch restaurant near Yonge and Bloor that was open for 22 years and served up amazing French toast and burgers.

The last day of service for this Queen West brunch spot known for its intricately pretty avocado toasts was November 6, ending almost 10 years of serving great cafe fare.

On November 13, this Indian restaurant on the Danforth closed down for good, saying their rent was too high for them to afford.

This local chain kept announcing the opening of new locations at a breakneck pace, but their latest announcement was that all of them had suddenly closed.

Barflies loved hanging out at this Parkdale craft beer bar with a nice back patio and a thoughtfully curated selection of craft beer, but a post last month on social media announced their closure.

This Ossington snack bar closed under murky circumstances; the storefront has been dark and empty of staff or customers for weeks.

Located on King West, this club bid farewell to their space with an early New Year's Eve party around the end of November.

This one stung: though they had recently opened multiple locations, the owners of this well-loved bakery got in over their heads and had to suddenly close all of them last month.

People in the Etobicoke area noticed this restaurant at 5280 Dundas St. W. had closed up shop and been emptied out around the beginning of the month. It turns out the owners have retired.

This Middle Eastern restaurant on the Danforth opened in 2020, and the space is now empty with for sale signs in the window.