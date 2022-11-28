Eat & Drink
spice 505 toronto

Toronto Indian restaurant has permanently closed due to being unable to afford rent

Toronto has just lost an Indian restaurant that closed due to their rent being too high.

However, Indian food lovers in the area need not despair; the spot is already being replaced by another Indian restaurant.

Spice 505 was only open on the Danforth for a few years, but now they've closed down permanently and the space is making way for another, new and different Indian restaurant.

"We couldn't survive," Spice 505 owner Tejendra Sapkota tells blogTO. "It is a big space, and the rent is also too high."

spice 505 toronto

Closed storefront of Spice 505. Photo by blogTO.

The Indian and Nepalese restaurant served tikka, biryani, momos and tandoori-style dishes. The menu also featured Indian classics like butter chicken, naan and mango lassi as well as Nepali-style starters like lamb sekuwa.

Spice 505 closed on November 13.

Signs posted in the window indicate that Oshawa restaurant Kachiguda Junction will be opening a location in the space soon.

The signage boasts the new business will have 20 varieties of Hyderabadi biryani, 30 appetizers, 30 varieties of dosa, 15 options for momos, tandoori specials and hakka specials.

