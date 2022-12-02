Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
wilma snack bar toronto

Toronto snack bar has abruptly closed down in cursed location

Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

A Toronto snack bar that had just opened in the spring has abruptly closed down with no explanation or warning.

Wilma Snack Bar on Ossington took up residence in the same place where Crosley's had previously had a similarly short stay.

Both have connections to wine bar Piquette not far away which has the same owners at Wilma, though staff there have told blogTO they have no information about the Wilma closure.

wilma snack bar toronto

The empty and dark Wilma storefront during evening hours. Photo by Amy Carlberg.

The snack bar served a range of finger foods like oysters and crostini as well as pasta and cocktails.

People dining at Wilma a few weeks ago were told verbally that the restaurant was in its last days, and now the restaurant is dark and closed with no one inside during regular opening hours.

Anyone at Wilma and owners John-Paul and Laura Adamo have not responded to blogTO's requests for comment.

Lead photo by

Fareen Karim
Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

The best things we ate last month in and around Toronto

Toronto snack bar has abruptly closed down in cursed location

Noodle restaurant flagged for 7 infractions by Toronto health inspectors

10 new restaurants that opened in Toronto last month

Loblaws asks customers to use PC Optimum points to tackle food insecurity and it's not going over well

10 bakers and bakeries in Toronto making their own panettone for the holidays

How a Toronto man turned a passion for mini doughnuts into a small empire

Movement to boycott Loblaws gains steam as Canadians rail against corporate greed