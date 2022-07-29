You can park for free all over Toronto this civic holiday long weekend

With Caribana, VELD, and OVO Fest taking over the city throughout the civic holiday long weekend, you'll be happy to hear you can gladly knock parking enforcement (in most locations) off your list of things to stress about.

The Toronto Police Service Parking Enforcement Unit announced they will not be enforcing two on-street parking bylaws for the Civic Holiday on Monday, August 1.

These include rules limiting on-street parking along rush-hour routes, as well as the posted signs indicating Monday to Friday regulations seen on curbsides across the city.

But that doesn't mean it's going to be a parking free-for-all with blocked hydrants and handicapped spots.

All other areas and parking offences will continue to be enforced, so it's a good idea to double-check parking signs before leaving your car care-free.

Police have relaxed parking by-laws for holidays many times in the past, most recently slashing restrictions for the Canada Day long weekend.

Enforcement of parking by-laws will return to normal on Tuesday.