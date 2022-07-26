City
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
August Civic Holiday Toronto

What's open and closed on the August civic holiday 2022 in Toronto

City
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

What's open on the August civic holiday in Toronto for 2022, also known as Simcoe Day in Ontario, is a bit different than your average long weekend. On August 1, most of the city will remain open for business but it's still best to plan ahead so your day isn't a total bust.

Here's what's open and closed on the August civic holiday in Toronto this year.

General 
Closed 
  • Banks
  • Government offices 
  • Libraries 
  • Mail delivery 
Open

August Civic Holiday Toronto

Bottle shops will be keeping their doors open on August 1. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Food & Drink
 
Closed
  • It's worth calling ahead to restaurants, bars and patios before heading out — many already consider Monday a day off.
Open
  • Grocery stores are open citywide, though many will operate on holiday hours. Check online or call for individual store hours.
  • Select The Beer Store locations
  • Select LCBO locations 
  • Indie bottle shops

August Civic Holiday Toronto

Little Canada will be one attraction to check out on the holiday Monday. Photo by Fareen Karim.

Malls & Attractions
 
Open
  • Malls are open citywide, though some will operate on holiday hours. Check online or call for individual hours of operation.
  • Indoor and outdoor attractions like the CN Tower, Little Canada, and The Bentway will be open, though many will operate on holiday hours. Call or check online for individual hours of operation.
Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez
Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

What's open and closed on the August civic holiday 2022 in Toronto

Driver caught near Toronto using bed sheet to hold mattress to car's roof

Empty Toronto pharmacy shelves have people nervous about medicine shortage

Driver stopped travelling 200 km/hour tells Ontario cop he didn't know he was speeding

Toronto ranked one of the worst cities in North America for post-lockdown recovery

Toronto commuters stranded and furious as fire causes mass delays on TTC

Toronto park has become a battleground between police and cyclists

Garbage truck collides with TTC streetcar during hectic Toronto rush hour commute