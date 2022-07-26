What's open and closed on the August civic holiday 2022 in Toronto

What's open on the August civic holiday in Toronto for 2022, also known as Simcoe Day in Ontario, is a bit different than your average long weekend. On August 1, most of the city will remain open for business but it's still best to plan ahead so your day isn't a total bust.
Here's what's open and closed on the August civic holiday in Toronto this year.
General
Closed
- Banks
- Government offices
- Libraries
- Mail delivery
Open
Bottle shops will be keeping their doors open on August 1. Photo by Hector Vasquez.
Food & Drink
Closed
- It's worth calling ahead to restaurants, bars and patios before heading out — many already consider Monday a day off.
Open
- Grocery stores are open citywide, though many will operate on holiday hours. Check online or call for individual store hours.
- Select The Beer Store locations
- Select LCBO locations
- Indie bottle shops
Little Canada will be one attraction to check out on the holiday Monday. Photo by Fareen Karim.
Malls & Attractions
Open
- Malls are open citywide, though some will operate on holiday hours. Check online or call for individual hours of operation.
- Indoor and outdoor attractions like the CN Tower, Little Canada, and The Bentway will be open, though many will operate on holiday hours. Call or check online for individual hours of operation.