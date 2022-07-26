What's open and closed on the August civic holiday 2022 in Toronto

What's open on the August civic holiday in Toronto for 2022, also known as Simcoe Day in Ontario, is a bit different than your average long weekend. On August 1, most of the city will remain open for business but it's still best to plan ahead so your day isn't a total bust.

Here's what's open and closed on the August civic holiday in Toronto this year.

General

Closed

Banks

Government offices

Libraries

Mail delivery

Open

The TTC will be operating on a holiday service schedule.

GO Transit will be running on a Saturday schedule.

Food & Drink



Closed

It's worth calling ahead to restaurants, bars and patios before heading out — many already consider Monday a day off.

Open

Grocery stores are open citywide, though many will operate on holiday hours. Check online or call for individual store hours.

Select The Beer Store locations

Select LCBO locations

Indie bottle shops

Malls & Attractions



Open