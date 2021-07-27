Here's why the August civic holiday is not a stat holiday in Ontario

Is the August Civic Holiday a stat in Ontario?

Many employees will take the Monday after this weekend off, but this does not necessarily apply to everyone. You'll have to check with your employer.

The holiday was formally created in 1875 when the first Monday in August became the August Civic Holiday. Today, many Toronto employees take time to head to the cottage or begin their summer vacation with an extra paid day off.

But, while most employers in the province give their employees a vacation day, some are surprised to hear that they're not obligated to.

As a non-statutory holiday in Ontario, the Civic Holiday is not listed as a public holiday in the province's Employment Standards Act. Federal government offices will be closed, but provincially regulated employers are not required to treat this as a holiday.

Despite this status, the holiday is still widely observed across the province.

Today, all workers in Ontario are entitled to take the following statutory holiday days off work: New Year's Day, Family Day, Good Friday, Victoria Day, Canada Day, Labour Day, Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

Last month, the federal government also added one more statutory holiday, announcing Sept. 30 will officially be National Day for Truth and Reconciliation thanks to the fast-tracked Bill C-5.

While those who don't take these days off are entitled to receive stat pay at a rate of time-and-a-half, the Employment Standards Act (ESA) specifies that employees are legally entitled to take publicly holidays off unless they work in "a hospital, a continuous operation, or a hotel, motel, tourist resort, restaurant or tavern."

To help employees and employers in Ontario understand some of their rights and obligations under the Employment Standards Act (ESA), the provincial government created the Employee Self-Service Tool. You check it out here.