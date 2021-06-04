City
Becky Robertson
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
truth and reconciliation day

Canada just got a new national holiday to recognize the legacy of residential schools

City
Becky Robertson
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

In the wake of the tragic discovery of the remains of 215 children on the grounds of what was the Kamloops Indian Residential School in B.C., the Canadian government has introduced a new national holiday to mark the legacy of the country's residential school system and the abhorrent treatment of Indigenous populations.

September 30 will now be the official National Day for Truth and Reconciliation thanks to the fast-tracked Bill C-5 that just got royal assent on Thursday.

The goal of the statutory holiday (for federally-regulated workplaces, mind you), according to Heritage Minister Steven Guilbeault per the Canadian Press, is for citizens to take a moment of pause, learn about and ruminate on what the government acknowledges is an extremely dark chapter in Canada's history.

“Addressing the consequences of colonial violence needs to go beyond words," Guilbeault said in the Senate yesterday. "Bill C-5 is an important step in the path toward reconciliation, which won't be achieved in the blink of an eye."

The date selected for the holiday coincides with Orange Shirt Day, which likewise commemorates how First Nations children were taken from their communities and forced into the residential school system, where they were stripped of their culture and forced to adopt Euro-centric, Christian values and ways of life.

Not only did the schools serve to wash away children's language, traditions and history, but they were also notorious for every form of abuse imaginable.

As noted by MPs in the House of Commons yesterday, the government has only fulfilled 12 of the 94 calls to action listed in the Truth and Reconciliation Report in 2015.

The opposition has been calling on the government to accelerate their progress and work toward truth and reconciliation and "provide survivors, their families and their communities with the supports they need to deal with the trauma," NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said while outlining a new motion on the subject on Wednesday.

"Justice demands action and that's what we're fighting for."

Lead photo by

A Great Capture

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

This is how many people were actually charged for defying stay-at-home orders in Toronto

Canada just got a new national holiday to recognize the legacy of residential schools

Toronto apartment destroyed by a cigarette butt flicked onto a balcony

Early morning Amber Alert has people in Ontario complaining once again

Construction on downtown street creating extra headache for Toronto restaurants

Garbage truck knocks out 96-year-old Toronto man's phone and internet for 30 hours

Toronto neighbourhood home to Jewish businesses targeted with negative reviews

Porter Airlines has been threatening to leave Island airport in Toronto