The CN Tower and its revolving restaurant are officially reopening this month

The CN Tower, Toronto's most famous landmark is soon going to be open to the public for the first time in over a year.

The CN Tower's observation levels and EdgeWalk will both be open as of July 23rd, with the 360 restaurant also reopening just one week later.

The reopenings are in line with Ontario's step 3 of the reopening plan, which will allow businesses such as indoor restaurants, movie theatres, and gyms to return. After over a year without any of those available across the city, the excitement for their return is palpable.

Need a lift? In alignment with Step 3 of Ontario’s Roadmap to Reopening, we’re excited to announce that we’re re-opening July 23. Tickets on sale now! https://t.co/sJOuli97Hp pic.twitter.com/9mAdbTlJ8g — CN Tower / Tour CN (@TourCNTower) July 7, 2021

A number of other iconic Toronto landmarks are also planning to return on July 23rd including the AGO and the Horseshoe Tavern.

With travel in and out of the city still limited, it could still be a while longer until Toronto's biggest tourist attractions getting the sort of traffic they're used to, but their reopening is certainly a good sign that the end of lockdown is on the way.