Toronto is getting free on-street parking during the holidays

Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year from the five-O, City of Toronto!

The Toronto Police Service just announced that its Parking Enforcement Unit will not be enforcing most major on-street parking bylaws this December 25, December 26 or January 1, 2019.

In other words, you can park for free all over the city on Christmas, Boxing Day and New Years Day — but only in regular, pay-and-display metered areas.

Bylaws pertaining to "rush-hour routes" and all "posted signs indicating Monday to Friday regulations" will be ignored on the dates in question, according to police, though "all other areas and parking offences will continue to be enforced."

So don't go blocking a driveway or pulling your truck into Nathan Phillips Square or anything.

The cops may be loosening up the rules for street parking on three days, but they don't joke around about issuing tickets any other time. Or drinking and driving. Don't do that either.