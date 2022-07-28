Caribana parade route and time in Toronto for 2022

After a brief hiatus, the Toronto Caribbean Carnival parade is back in Toronto for 2022 and you'll want to know the route, time and date if you're going to check it out.

The last parade in 2019 saw thousands dressed to the nines in colourful costumes dancing their way through the streets. This year's return is expected to be an even bigger celebration.

If you want to check out this year's celebration, plan ahead so you don't miss any events.

Here's everything you need to know for the Toronto Caribbean Carnival Grand Parade in Toronto.

What is Toronto Caribbean Carnival?

The 55th annual four-week festival is North America's largest Caribbean Carnival celebrating Caribbean culture. The festival is full of music, cuisine and events that will bring the city alive for the month.

The last weekend of the carnival features the biggest events of the festival including the Grand Parade, the King & Queen Showcase, OSA Pan-Alive Showcase, the DAYLIGHT party with LeBron James, and Carnival Flavours.

When and where is the Grand Parade in Toronto?

Events take place at different locations all across the city. The Grand Parade starts at Exhibition Place and Lakeshore Boulevard West on July 30 at 8:30 a.m.

Other events you might want to check out include:

How much does it cost?

A general admission ticket costs $35 which gives you access to the Exhibition Grounds full of live performances, food and drinks. General admission for seniors costs $25 while admission for children under 12 is priced at $15.

For those who want an upgrade experience, there's an option for VIP tickets that cost $150. The ticket includes admission to the Exhibition Grounds as well as access to VIP amenities and a catered breakfast and lunch.

There are also zones to watch the parade for free along Lakeshore (marked in green) with food vendors if you're looking to join in on the fun but not shell out the cash.

What is the Grand Parade route?

The parade will start at the grand stage at the Exhibition Place and will make its way through Stanley Barracks at Hotel X, moving west towards Lake Shore Boulevard West and Dowling Avenue. The parade will then loop around and head down Lake Shore and end at Newfoundland Road.

Road Closures

To accommodate the parade, Toronto will have multiple road closures this weekend. Make sure to plan ahead for the detours before leaving. All of these roads will be closed from 2:00 a.m. on July 30 through 8:00 a.m. July 31 for the parade.

Lake Shore Boulevard West between Colbourne Lodge Drive and Bathurst Street

Strachan Avenue from Fleet Street to Lake Shore Boulevard West

Jameson Avenue from Springhurts Avenue to Lake Shore Boulevard West

Dunn Avenue at Springhurst Avenue

Dufferin Street at Springhurst Avenue

Fort York Boulevard between Fleet Street and Lake Shore Boulevard West

The westbound Gardiner Expressway off-ramp to Dunn Avenue and Jameson Avenue

Is there extra TTC service for the parade?

There is currently no announcement on whether there will be extra TTC service to get Toronto revellers and tourists to the Grand Parade but GO Transit has announced that there will be special train service on the Kitchener line. Train service on the Stouffville line will also be adjusted for the parade.

There are currently no TTC closures planned for this weekend.

The city will be a bit chaotic this weekend but the Toronto Caribbean Festival is back after a few years so it's supposed to be a big and lively event.

It's a busy weekend so make sure to plan ahead, grab some SPF and have some fun on the road!