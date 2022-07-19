LeBron James is coming to Toronto to party for the Caribbean Carnival

Toronto Caribbean Carnival weekend is just around the corner and that means the city will be alive and full of festivities celebrating Caribbean culture. People from all over flock to the city to celebrate, with celebrities coming down to party, including returning favourite LeBron James.

The NBA player is set to make his way to Toronto to host the annual DAYLIGHT party at Lavelle.

The party aims to represent the diversity of the city and is set to mark the unofficial start of the Toronto Caribbean Carnival weekend.

This is the sixth edition of the party, with some notable guests hosting previous years including: Tristan Thompson, Rich Paul, Maverick Carter, and French Montana.

DAYLIGHT will also feature a curated cocktail menu featuring James' tequila company Lobos 1707 so you can sip and party away with the Lakers player at the rooftop pool and patio.

If you want to party with LeBron James, be prepared to fork over some cash as tickets for the event are priced at $150.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online.

DAYLIGHT is set to take over Lavelle on July 29 starting at 1:00 p.m.