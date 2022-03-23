Drake partied with LeBron James at a Toronto restaurant to celebrate tequila launch
Lobos 1707, the tequila brand backed by LeBron James, will soon be available at the LCBO and the basketball star partied with Drake at a Toronto restaurant to celebrate the announcement.
They both lived it up at steakhouse Harbour Sixty for a launch that took place on March 17.
A promotional video shows Drake and James doing tequila shots, sipping cocktails and chowing down on party food like sliders.
Hey Canada, Welcome to the Pack! 🐺🍁🇨🇦— Lobos Tequila 1707 (@Lobos1707) March 21, 2022
Big thanks @KingJames @Drake @Vinayvirmani24 and the @lcbo for making this possible! #AllForThePack #BuildABiggerTable pic.twitter.com/W5HGnfPCk9
Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, Trevor Ariza, and Carmelo Anthony were also at the event.
Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, Trevor Ariza, and Carmelo Anthony attended the @Lobos1707 event LeBron threw to welcome Canada and Drake to the pack 🇨🇦👑🐺 pic.twitter.com/TYa1flI5ME— Bronupdates (@Bronupdates) March 21, 2022
It also looks as if Drake might have been gifted his own custom engraved bottle of tequila.
Mood 😆 when you get your own custom engraved bottle of Lobos 1707 Tequila 🐺#AllForThePack #BuildABiggerTable pic.twitter.com/HXy0jxmmgc— Lobos Tequila 1707 (@Lobos1707) March 22, 2022
The independent spirits supplier was founded in 2020 by CCO Diego Osorio with James as a backer. They champion inclusivity as one of their main values with taglines "build a bigger table" and "all for the pack."
When in Toronto 👑😈 @KingJames— kishan (@_kishanmistry) March 21, 2022
Photographed for @UNCanada & @Lobos1707 🍁🐺 pic.twitter.com/6wDZNrZ2T7
Lobos 1707 was also named the month's fastest-growing liquour brand by Drizly in February 2022.
We are beyond excited to be recognized by @drizlyinc as the fastest growing liquor brand!— Lobos Tequila 1707 (@Lobos1707) March 17, 2022
Thank you to The Pack for all of your support, our table is only getting bigger 🐺🗣#BuildABiggerTable #AllForThePack
Lobos 1707 Tequila is available at https://t.co/yEGcmKx5oN. pic.twitter.com/w9NPtzq2jC
Drake doesn't necessarily have any specified involvement in the brand, but he's partnered with James on other business ventures and was presumably invited to the launch as his friend and to celebrate the launch in his home country of Canada.
The legacy continues…#BYOT‼️🐺 https://t.co/lw6zFj1N1d pic.twitter.com/jJJ0RFcAOv— Lobos Tequila 1707 (@Lobos1707) March 19, 2022
The rapper has also previously been spotted courtside at a basketball game with a bottle of Lobos 1707.
Lobos 1707 Reposado Tequila and Lobos 1707 Joven Tequila should be available at the LCBO this spring.
