Lebron James is launching his sports media company in Canada with Drake

Canadian sports fans can thank Drake this week for their exclusive (I mean, outside the U.S.) access to his good friend LeBron James' digital sports programming network, UNINTERRUPTED.

The Toronto rapper and NBA superstar announced the news in a press release on Tuesday, revealing that James' "athlete empowerment brand" had launched north of the border, marking its first ever international expansion.

Founded by James and Maverick Carter in 2015, UNINTERRUPTED is often described as a forum for athletes to share things they're passionate about with fans beyond the world of sports.

The Canadian arm of the all-digital video, podcast and documentary hub will "create authentic, athlete-driven storytelling, content, events and merchandise," according to a press release.

Two original programs have already been announced: A motivational series hosted by recently-traded MLB player Marcus Stroman that focuses on "undersized athletes" and an "exclusive first-look deal with Toronto Raptors star Serge Ibaka," who is currently developing his own fashion line with Holt Renfrew.

"When we started UNINTERRUPTED, it was to give athletes a platform where we could share our stories and connect with our fans in a way we never had before," said James in the release announcing his media company's expansion.

"Expanding into Canada with some incredible partners puts UNINTERRUPTED on a global scale and creates new opportunities for even more athletes and fans to be a part of what we're building."

BREAKING: @uninterrupted announces expansion into Canada with partner @Drake. Already have deals signed with @sergeibaka (fashion project) and @MStrooo6 (“Height Doesn’t Measure Heart” series). Former Sportsnet President @MooreScottmoore will serve as UNINTERRUPTED Canada CEO. 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/UW5dWsRVOl — Jeff Eisenband (@JeffEisenband) July 30, 2019

It is unclear how Drake factors into all of this, aside from the fact that he has "partnered with" James to bring UNINTERRUPTED Canada into existence. The Hollywood Reporter writes that Drake will be part owner of the company, as well as a "promoter."

The Canadian arm of the company will be helmed by former Sportsnet President Scott Moore, while filmmaker Vinay Virmani will serve as "Chief Content Officer."

"UNINTERRUPTED has been an incredible platform for athletes to tell their stories and connect with fans," said Drake, a noted sports fan, in today's release.

"I'm honoured to partner with LeBron to bring UNINTERRUPTED to Canada, a country that continuously supports innovation and creativity."