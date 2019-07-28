Toronto trades Marcus Stroman to the Mets and Blue Jays fans aren't happy

Marcus Stroman is now a member of the New York Mets. The Blue Jays traded their best pitcher - and only All Star - to the National League team today after a summer of non-stop trade rumours.

It was another unpopular - although not unexpected move - from the front office team of Ross Atkins and Mark Shapiro who have all but dismantled the popular Blue Jays team from a few years ago since they took over from Paul Beeston and Alex Anthopolous.

This one saw a still young, affordable and popular player in Stroman traded to the Mets for two pitching prospects - Anthony Kay and Simeon Woods Richardson.

Stroman, who removed all mentions of the Blue Jays from his social media accounts earlier this month, tweeted to Toronto fans but did not mention the Blue Jays organization.

Toronto, I love you...forever! 🇨🇦 — Marcus Stroman (@MStrooo6) July 28, 2019

It was the second trade today for the Blue Jays who earlier sent second baseman Eric Sogard to the Tampa Bay Rays.

OFFICIAL: We've traded INF Eric Sogard to @RaysBaseball in exchange for 2 players to be named later. pic.twitter.com/GH5xcyVt8P — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) July 28, 2019

As expected, Blue Jays fans were't thrilled with the latest developments.

I'm just gonna say it. @MStrooo6 was worth more than this to the Blue Jays. — Shaun Doyle ⚾👨‍💻🎙️ (@DoyleJFtC) July 28, 2019

Some fans just couldn't believe the team got so little in return for Stroman.

Blue Jays need pitching desperately so they trade Stroman to a non contending team that doesn’t have a pitcher in the top 100 MLB prospects. That makes sense. @BlueJays — Andy (@MPAndy) July 28, 2019

Others felt bad Stroman wasn't going to a better team.

I kinda feel bad for Stroman, he gave 110% to the Blue Jays and that city and they turn around and trade him to the worst run organization in baseball — Michael Yunker (@michaelyunker7) July 28, 2019

Blue Jays fans can only hope this trade works out better than what the team got back from Kevin Pillar or that signing of Kendrys Morales.

On the bright side, the Blue Jays called up top prospect Bo Bichette after today's game so expect him in the lineup later this week.