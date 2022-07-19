Toronto is getting a new Caribbean food festival

Food festivals line the streets to celebrate the cultural melting pot of the city. And, if you're looking for a new event to add to your list this summer, there's a new Caribbean food festival coming to Toronto this weekend.

Taste the Caribbean will be making its debut this weekend to take over Eglinton Avenue West.

The food festival will transform Little Jamaica into a lively market packed with live performances, music, activities and a ton of food.

Mosey through the festival and check out nearly 30 local vendors cooking up some of their best Caribbean dishes.

If you're feeling a bit competitive and love plantain, sign up for the plantain eating competition and try to eat as many as you can to be crowned the winner.

Taste of the Caribbean will take place from July 23 through July 24 at 1603 Eglinton Avenue West.

Admission to the event is free but registration is required.

There is no additional information about scheduling or vendors but an announcement is expected soon.

