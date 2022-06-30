You can park for free all over Toronto this Canada Day but there's a catch

The Canada Day long weekend officially kicks off tomorrow, with Toronto bound to be extra bustling with people ready to beach, watch fireworks (but only at some of the usual places) and otherwise enjoy the summer heat with an extra day off.

With so many people flocking to the city, finding parking for an out-of-towner is always a little tough, but there's some good news from Toronto police: they won't be ticketing for the usual parking infractions in the downtown core.

The force stated in a release this week that for the duration of Canada Day itself on Friday, July 1, parking enforcement will not be serving infractions for parking in rush-hour routes — which include major roads including Queen Street West during morning and/or evening rush hour windows — and posted signs indicating usual Monday to Friday regulations.

But, motorists should remember that all other parking bylaws will still be being enforced, and also that they will only get a break on the above for Friday, with the usual weekday rules back in place for Monday.

Authorities just began upholding all of their parking regulations again on Monday, including rush-hour bylaws, for the first time since parking enforcement was eased up earlier in the health crisis.

"With the return of pre-pandemic traffic volumes in the city, the resumption of traffic signal and intersection enforcement and routine rush hour-related parking enforcement activities are necessary to keep motorists and pedestrians safe," Toronto Police Service wrote in a release last week about the numerous ways that they are going to try to reduce traffic congestion with a targeted new campaign.

"The enforcement of these regulations will help keep our city moving and facilitate getting people where they’re going, hopefully with as little disruption as possible. Members of the public are encouraged to do their part by complying with the traffic laws that help us all navigate our city both safely and efficiently."