10 notable businesses that closed in Toronto last month

Toronto businesses that closed up shop in June will be missed for their croissants, chicken and vegetarian food. Some of them were around for only a short time and others over a decade.

Here are some notable businesses that closed in Toronto last month.

Cute pastries were the order of the day for this darling bakeshop that took up residence in Little Italy, but after just a little over two years they shut down at the end of the month.

People loved to hate this location of a Swiss Chalet that many agreed had fallen on hard times, closing in June. Thankfully there's another location not too far away on O'Connor.

After over 15 years, this classic Portuguese restaurant known for their chicken dinners closed their doors for good near the end of June.

Herbivores will no longer be able to get some of their favourite plant-based Caribbean food near Bathurst Station with the announcement that this beloved restaurant decided to close.

This humble coffee shop on the Danforth closed down permanently in mid-June.

The last Sunday in June was announced as the last day ever for this beloved restaurant in the Annex that's done diner and Jewish deli concepts.

BBQ is no longer available from this Annex restaurant that was attached to Rose and Sons and run by the same people, which closed down on the same day.

This men's clothing store that was in business for over 70 years and was stationed on the Danforth for a long time closed for good just before Father's Day on June 11.

This chain of bubble tea restaurants suddenly announced on June 28 that they would be closing their College Park location that very day.

When the burger concept that was attached to this wine bar shut down a year ago, this bar continued to struggle, quietly closing down on June 11.