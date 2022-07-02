City
Amy Carlberg
Posted 10 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
businesses closed toronto

10 notable businesses that closed in Toronto last month

City
Amy Carlberg
Posted 10 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

Toronto businesses that closed up shop in June will be missed for their croissants, chicken and vegetarian food. Some of them were around for only a short time and others over a decade.

Here are some notable businesses that closed in Toronto last month.

Bonne Nouvelle

Cute pastries were the order of the day for this darling bakeshop that took up residence in Little Italy, but after just a little over two years they shut down at the end of the month.

Swiss Chalet on Overlea

People loved to hate this location of a Swiss Chalet that many agreed had fallen on hard times, closing in June. Thankfully there's another location not too far away on O'Connor.

Portugril

After over 15 years, this classic Portuguese restaurant known for their chicken dinners closed their doors for good near the end of June.

One Love Vegetarian

Herbivores will no longer be able to get some of their favourite plant-based Caribbean food near Bathurst Station with the announcement that this beloved restaurant decided to close.

Son of a Bean

This humble coffee shop on the Danforth closed down permanently in mid-June.

Rose and Sons

The last Sunday in June was announced as the last day ever for this beloved restaurant in the Annex that's done diner and Jewish deli concepts.

Big Crow

BBQ is no longer available from this Annex restaurant that was attached to Rose and Sons and run by the same people, which closed down on the same day.

Korry's

This men's clothing store that was in business for over 70 years and was stationed on the Danforth for a long time closed for good just before Father's Day on June 11.

Chatime College Park

This chain of bubble tea restaurants suddenly announced on June 28 that they would be closing their College Park location that very day.

Nice Nice Wine Bar

When the burger concept that was attached to this wine bar shut down a year ago, this bar continued to struggle, quietly closing down on June 11.

Lead photo by

Fareen Karim
Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

10 notable businesses that closed in Toronto last month

Toronto is getting a cool new park with a sandy beach and views of the ship channel

This is why Toronto's airport code is YYZ

Dazzling colour photographs of 1950s and 60s Toronto at night

Toronto photographer captures extremely rare alignment of CN Tower and planets

This is what Toronto streets looked like in the 1960s

How to watch Canada Day fireworks in Toronto for 2022

What's open and closed on Canada Day 2022 in Toronto