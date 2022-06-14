Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
portugril toronto

Toronto Portuguese restaurant permanently closing after over 15 years in business

Portuguese food is some of Toronto's favourite, especially churrasqueira, and unfortunately we're losing a restaurant for it that's been open for a long time.

Churrasco Portugril at 1733 Eglinton Ave. E. has been open in Toronto for around 15 years, and they've just recently announced they're shutting their doors for good.

In addition to classic chicken meals, they also served other traditional Portuguese dishes like bacalhau a bras, chourico and rice pudding.

The restaurant posted an official announcement on their website.

"It is with heavy hearts that we announce that we will be closing.
You have supported us through the Metrolinx/Crosslinx construction fiasco and then through the pandemic," reads the announcement.

"For this we sincerely THANK YOU from the bottom of our hearts.
However, after more than 15 years we find ourselves at a crossroads and in order to take care of family with health issues, we have no choice but to close."

Portugril had posted about restrictions on their Instagram in 2021 with the caption "If that means we have to close indoor dining and provide take out only, that's what we'll do! These measures are unfair, unconstitutional and a huge overreach! We will not be asking for any health pass, we stand for choice!"

The restaurant had also posted many times on social media about looking to hire staff.

The last day for Portugril will be June 26.

